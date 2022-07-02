Cwm LLC Sells 147,400 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,400 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.46% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $12,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

SGOL stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.