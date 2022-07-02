Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 0.2%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 138,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 207,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.
Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,115.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCN)
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.
