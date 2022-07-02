Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 0.2%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 138,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 207,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,115.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 27.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 105,840 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 154.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 390,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 98.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 321,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.

