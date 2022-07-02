DAGCO Inc. Acquires 243 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 1.8% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DAGCO Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $231.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.56 and its 200-day moving average is $287.26. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

