DAGCO Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.8% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $65.57 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

