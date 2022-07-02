DAGCO Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

DAGCO Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $199.59 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

