DAGCO Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DAGCO Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $235.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.02 and its 200-day moving average is $273.50.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

