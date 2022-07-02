DAGCO Inc. Has $293,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

TJX opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

