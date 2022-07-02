DAGCO Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DAGCO Inc. decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,005,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

NYSE MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.95 and a one year high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

