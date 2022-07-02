DAGCO Inc. Sells 82,970 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,970 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.
GOVT opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.