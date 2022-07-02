DAGCO Inc. Sells 82,970 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,970 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

GOVT opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

