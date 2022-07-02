DAGCO Inc. Takes $591,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 69,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.