Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.98

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 44336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

