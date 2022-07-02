DAOventures (DVD) Price Reaches $0.0152 on Exchanges

DAOventures (DVD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, DAOventures has traded up 5% against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $140,256.61 and approximately $6,118.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000156 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001840 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.