Darrow Company Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Darrow Company Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $190.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

