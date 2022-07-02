Decentr (DEC) Price Reaches $0.0125 on Exchanges

Decentr (DEC) traded up 33.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Decentr coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Decentr has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $194,491.00 worth of Decentr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentr has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,289.81 or 0.99983414 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00170013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Decentr

Decentr (CRYPTO:DEC) is a 240000000 coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Decentr’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,768,533 coins. Decentr’s official Twitter account is @daricocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentr is decentr.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Darico Coin is a utility token that’s been designed specifically to empower people by providing them with professional and user-friendly investment tools that enable holders to make informed cryptocurrency investment decisions. Holders of Darico Coin will receive exclusive access to the entire Darico ecosystem, including the wallet, terminal, liquidity pool, Index Fund, debit card, and exchange. The Darico ecosystem solves the information challenge by giving DEC holders the tools they need to access trusted sources of information. Because Darico constantly surveys and analyses the crypto landscape, its users will be assured that they’re receiving the best possible and most timely information available. Darico users will also gain access to its unique range of products that make up its ecosystem; the Darico wallet, terminal, index fund, debit card and exchanges. “

