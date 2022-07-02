DeFiner Market Capitalization Tops $1.88 Million (FIN)

DeFiner (FIN) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $48,860.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeFiner

DeFiner is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,204,590 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

