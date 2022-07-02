DeGate One Day Volume Tops $1.73 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, DeGate has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeGate alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00147368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.18 or 0.00665346 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00084519 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016076 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,329,672 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.