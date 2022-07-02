Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NGLOY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anglo American from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,450 ($42.33) to GBX 3,350 ($41.10) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,600 ($56.43) to GBX 4,200 ($51.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,756.25.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.