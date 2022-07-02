Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.42.

STT stock opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

