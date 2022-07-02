Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,230 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,230 ($39.63) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($50.30) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.66) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($34.35) target price on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.07) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($56.43) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,043.33 ($49.61).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,507.50 ($43.03) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,691.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,756.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42). The company has a market capitalization of £80.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,741 ($45.90) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($10,143.06). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 662 shares of company stock worth $2,479,638.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.