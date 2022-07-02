Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the May 31st total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

PBBGF remained flat at $$9.24 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.26. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

