Dev Protocol (DEV) Trading 23.7% Lower This Week

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001018 BTC on major exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $218,662.69 and approximately $24.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

