DIGG (DIGG) Reaches Market Cap of $1.76 Million

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for about $3,065.19 or 0.15903946 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $342.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00150824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00685093 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00084878 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00016177 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

