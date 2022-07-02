DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) were up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 105,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,645,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.