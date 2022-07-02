Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dime Community Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.06. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $698,132.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,760 shares of company stock worth $4,957,812. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 60.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,493 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

