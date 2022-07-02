Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Shares Down 4.1%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 4,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

About Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

