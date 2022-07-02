Dogecoin Trading 2% Higher This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion and $394.85 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0668 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00030040 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00260796 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002429 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.