Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.09. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

