Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.02

Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 2234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $537.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $155,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,263.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 229,739 shares of company stock valued at $3,515,736 and have sold 56,543 shares valued at $909,794. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.