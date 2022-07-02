DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $66,609.40 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 935 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $66,609.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DoorDash stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.95.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,901,000 after purchasing an additional 307,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in DoorDash by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after acquiring an additional 229,899 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after acquiring an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DoorDash (Get Rating)
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
