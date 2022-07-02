DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $20.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
