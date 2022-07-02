DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $20.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

