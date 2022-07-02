DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 230,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 82,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 66,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,334. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $20.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

