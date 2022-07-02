DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th.

DLY opened at $14.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 71,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,880 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.