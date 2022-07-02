Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.67.

NYSE DOV opened at $122.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. Dover has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.73.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

In other news, SVP David J. Malinas acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dover by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Dover by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

