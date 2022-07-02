Drops Ownership Power (DOP) Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last Week

Drops Ownership Power (DOP) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Drops Ownership Power has a market capitalization of $260,690.68 and approximately $45,318.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Drops Ownership Power coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Drops Ownership Power has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Drops Ownership Power Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

