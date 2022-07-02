Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$297.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.40 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.01-0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ DCT traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 1,615,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,704. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DCT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.30.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after purchasing an additional 225,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 100,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,625,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after purchasing an additional 59,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after buying an additional 34,833 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

