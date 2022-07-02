Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.8-74.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.46 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Shares of DCT opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,559,000 after acquiring an additional 225,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100,095 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 369.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

