Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.8-74.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.46 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.30.
Shares of DCT opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $50.90.
In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,206.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,559,000 after acquiring an additional 225,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100,095 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 369.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
