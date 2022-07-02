DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00009024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $72,520.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

