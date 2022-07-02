DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Down 69.3% in June

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 465,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,615 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the period. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of KSM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. 29,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,851. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.