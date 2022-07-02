Dynamic Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (DYN)

Dynamic (DYN) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $367,608.27 and $15.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,274.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,053.87 or 0.05467721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00029944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00260936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.00592366 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00076266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.91 or 0.00533925 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.