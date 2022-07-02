Eastern Bank Acquires 24 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in ASML by 90.9% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ASML by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $449.83 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $443.45 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $535.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $629.66.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $788.67.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.