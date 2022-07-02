Eastern Bank Buys New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Corteva by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Corteva by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $64.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

