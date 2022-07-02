Eastern Bank Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,576 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 26.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 530.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after buying an additional 110,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $173.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

