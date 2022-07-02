Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Update

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 126,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAST remained flat at $$0.69 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,870. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $4.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Eastside Distilling ( NASDAQ:EAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a negative return on equity of 68.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey C. Gwin bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,872.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 643,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastside Distilling by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

