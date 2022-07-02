easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 682.27 ($8.37).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.21) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 490 ($6.01) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.59) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.81) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.20) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get easyJet alerts:

In related news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £9,949.03 ($12,205.90).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 376.90 ($4.62) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 482.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 546.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.51. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.64 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 974.80 ($11.96).

About easyJet (Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.