Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $30,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after purchasing an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $76,586,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

