eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,836,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EBML stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. 435,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,287. eBullion has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About eBullion

eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

