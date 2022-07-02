Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.53) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON ECO opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.07. Eco has a 12 month low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 43.40 ($0.53). The company has a market cap of £82.03 million and a PE ratio of -24.09.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.