Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.53) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON ECO opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 8.66 and a quick ratio of 8.07. Eco has a 12 month low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 43.40 ($0.53). The company has a market cap of £82.03 million and a PE ratio of -24.09.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Renewable Energy.

