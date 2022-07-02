Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Down 61.4% in June

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at $723,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
