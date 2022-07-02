Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 74.60 ($0.92) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 67 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.66 million and a P/E ratio of 438.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.15.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Ediston Property Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ediston Property Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.