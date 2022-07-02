Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EPIC stock opened at GBX 74.60 ($0.92) on Friday. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 67 ($0.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £157.66 million and a P/E ratio of 438.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.15.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

