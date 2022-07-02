Effect.AI (EFX) One Day Volume Reaches $103,280.00

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00083510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017445 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00262399 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00046826 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Effect.AI Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

